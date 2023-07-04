Did You Know You Can Rewrite Your Genetic Destiny?

Factors like diet, lifestyle and environment play a significant role in shaping our overall well-being.

The everyday decisions that you make about your diet and lifestyle have a profound effect on the expression of your genes. This is called epigenetics.

What is epigenetics? It is a study of heritable changes in gene expression without involving changes to the underlying DNA sequence. A change in phenotype without a change in genotype affects how cells read the genes. Epigenetic change is a regular and natural occurrence. B But, it can be influenced by several factors including age, lifestyle, diet, environment, and disease state. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee in an Instagram post threw light on the incredible influence our daily choices can have on genes. According to Mukerjee, "the everyday decisions that you make about your diet and lifestyle have a profound effect on the expression of your genes. This is called epigenetics." Epigenetics, as Mukerjee explains, is the understanding that our genes are not our sole destiny.

Take a look at Anjali Mukerjee's video here:

Anjali Mukerjee further reveals that "90% of all the signs of aging, all the signs of disease, are caused by poor diet and poor lifestyle choices."

The world we create, both internally and externally, matters and has a significant impact on the genes. Internally, it involves what we consume, the foods we eat and the liquids we drink. It also encompasses our thoughts and actions.

Shedding light on the external factors, Mukerjee asks: "Are you living with toxic people? Are you triggering toxic emotions in people? Are you living in unhygienic surroundings? Is there lots of dust and mites, molds and fungus around you?" These external environmental factors, according to the nutritionist, can impact your well-being as well.

Anjali Mukerjee highlights that your lifestyle and dietary choices matters more than the DNA itself. They have the power to shape how you look and feel for the next 30-50 years of your lives.

