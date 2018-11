People who tend to walk backwards, perform well in memory tests than compared to those who stand still or walk forward. The experts from the University of Roehampton asked 114 volunteers to see a video in which a woman’s bag was stolen and then answer a questionnaire about what they could recall.

Reportedly, after watching the video, participants were divided into groups – one group was told to walk forwards or backwards 30 feet (10m) while a control group stood in one place. Then, they were asked twenty questions about the video and thus, it was revealed that the backwards-walking group got two more answers correct than the forward-walkers and the non-walkers. One of the group had a similar procedure but tested how many words the volunteers could remember from a list.

Reportedly, according to the study, people with higher levels of cortisol — which is a hormone linked to stress — performed worse on memory and other cognitive tasks than those of the same age having an average cortisol level.

Reportedly,the participants simply imagined moving forwards or backwards or watched a video filmed on a train, which gave the impression of moving forwards or backwards. Overall, the backwards group or the people imagined walking backwards got the most of the answers right.

Reportedly, according to Dr Aksentijevic, a researcher at the University, is still not clear why motion, real or imagined, can improve our access to memories but further research will shed light on how to use it to our advantage. So, this work can be useful in helping people to memorize things. But, research should be carried out on how.