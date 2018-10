Researchers have tested a vaccine, S100A9, which may be able to replace oral blood thinners to cut down the risk of secondary strokes. You must be knowing that oral blood thinners can be termed as medicines that ensure the smooth blood flow through your veins and arteries and you will be able to stay healthy. Reportedly, according to the study, people who suffered from a stroke due to blood clot often need to take medications that make their blood less likely to clot, which helps them to keep away another stroke. Stroke can refrain you from doing your real-world activities. You will not be able to carry out your daily chores properly which will lower your productivity.

Reportedly, according to Hironori Nakagami, Professor at Osaka University in Japan, many stroke patients do not take their blood thinning drugs as prescribed by the expert, which puts them at a risk of another stroke. Hence, this novel vaccine can one day resolve this issue since it would only need to be injected periodically. Hence, developing a vaccine to replace and/or complement daily, oral medications can save many lives and prevent secondary strokes and possibly heart attacks.

Reportedly, the findings, published in the journal Hypertension, observed that the vaccine prevents blood clot formation and protected the arteries of treated mice from forming new clots for more than two months. Moreover, it worked as well as the clopidogrel (oral blood thinner) in the major artery.

Reportedly, there are differences between mice and humans in how the vaccine will be recognized by the immune system. Hence, these problems should be tackled. So, this vaccine can provide a very promising strategy in the secondary prevention of stroke. Hope this novel method is useful in the near future.

(With the inputs from IANS)