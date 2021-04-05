Covishield the local version of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is one of the two vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford and British-Swedish multinational company AstraZeneca. But did you know that the vaccine is made from an adenovirus isolated from chimpanzee poop? Yes you heard it right the vaccine contains a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees. After the adenovirus is isolated from the chimpanzee poop it is then genetically altered making