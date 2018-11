According to the research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the psychological impact of being overweight can cause depression, rather than associated illnesses like diabetes. Depression can take a toll on your well-being and can rob your peace. It can hamper your ability to carry out your real-world activities.

Reportedly, according to study co-author Elina Hypponen, Professor at the University of South Australia, the research shows that being overweight doesn’t put you at the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease; it can also cause depression.

The researchers looked at UK Biobank data from more than 48,000 people suffering from depression, comparing them with a control group of more than 290,000 people born between 1938 and 1971, who were provided medical and genetic information, for the study. To determine whether people had depression, hospital data and self-reporting were used. A genetic research approach to explore the causal link between the two conditions, by the team. The psychological component of obesity-related health problems, using genes linked with higher BMI but lower risk of diseases like diabetes.

According to Hypponen, these genes were tied to depression as those genes associated with higher BMI and diabetes. Hence, being overweight can cause depression both with and without related health issues mainly in women.