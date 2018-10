According to the findings of the study, head and neck cancer survivors are two times more likely to end their lives compared to the survivors of other cancers and four times more likely than the general population. Isn’t it worrisome? The Saint Louis University study concluded this and the findings were published in the journal Cancer.

Reportedly, the reason behind this can be that approximately one-half of head and neck cancer survivors tend to become functionally disabled after getting done with their treatment and are unable to return to work. They find it difficult to do their real-world activities and their quality of life deteriorates. There is a loss of productivity as well. This affects their physical and mental well-being by taking a toll on their health. Moreover, persistent and lasting disfigurements or loss of skills may invite depression, psychological distress, fear of recurrence and suicidal ideation.

Reportedly, according to Osazuwa-Peters, Assistant Professor at the Saint Louis University in the US, now, more than ever before, people are outliving their cancer diagnosis. This tends to make lifelong surveillance critical — being considered a cancer survivor won’t tell you how well is that particular individual doing. The team who conducted the study examined 1,51,167 participants, who suffered from head or neck cancer over the age of 20.

Reportedly, the suicide rate among these patients was compared along with rates of patients suffering from prostate, breast, lung, colon and rectum, melanoma of the skin, kidney and renal pelvis, uterus, leukemia, pancreas, thyroid, stomach, liver, brain and other nervous system, testis, ovary, and cervix. Reportedly, according to the findings, among males, head and neck survivors had an increased risk of suicide than the survivors of colorectal, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney, leukaemia, liver, melanoma, prostate, testis, thyroid and bladder cancer. Yes, you have heard it right! It’s shocking!

Reportedly, among female survivors, head and neck cancer patients had an increased risk of suicide when compared to the survivors of melanoma, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukaemia, uterine, breast, thyroid, colorectal, kidney and brain cancer. Thus, the study says so.