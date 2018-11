New studies, which are to be presented at the Scientific Sessions 2018, will reveal why nut consumption could aid weight loss efforts. Reportedly, the first study, led by Xiaoran Liu, looked at how nut consumption could affect the body over a long period. The findings revealed that a single serving of nuts and peanuts might reduce the risk of unhealthy weight gain over several years. According to Liu, who is a research associate in the nutrition department of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, people see nuts as foods high in fat and calories and hesitate to consider them as healthy snacks, but nuts are associated with less weight gain and wellness.

One serving of nuts or peanuts could make a beneficial replacement for snacks like potato chips. Over time, this can help counter the extra weight we slowly accumulate over the years. You can add nuts to your diet and replace them with processed meat, French fries or sugary snacks this will prevent that slow, gradual weight gain after you enter adulthood and cut down the risk of obesity-related cardiovascular diseases,” Liu added.

Reportedly, the second study, conducted at San Diego State University, specifically compared the effects of including either Brazil nuts or pretzels in an adult diet. Both increased the feeling of fullness. However, pretzels also increased blood sugar levels. While eating Brazil nuts helped in stabilizing blood glucose and insulin levels. According to senior author Mee Young Hong, a professor in the School of Exercise & Nutritional Sciences at San Diego State University, it can keep diabetes and weight gain at bay and this may be due to selenium.

Reportedly, you can eat pistachios as they are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Turns out, breaking open the individual shells can also help ease the appetite of those who are prone to stress-eating. While, cashews are abundant in iron, zinc, and magnesium. Have walnuts as they are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and can improve your well-being.