Did Untreated HIV Lead To The Emergence Of Omicron COVID Variant? Experts Opine

The Omicron variant is comparatively new and there is still so much not known about this new strain of the coronavirus. Scientists recently probed into the link between the emergence of Omicron and HIV.

Not long ago, Omicron entered the world and led to another surge in the COVID cases around the world. Once again, many countries have witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, lockdowns, restrictions being enforced and a constant fear instilled in people's minds. The new COVID-19 variant, believed to be more contagious than the Delta variant, was first reported in South Africa.

Scientists have been working tirelessly to figure out more about the Omicron variant. First discovered by South African researchers from samples collected in the country, nobody really knows where it originated from. The current SARS-CoV-2 variety of concerns, as identified by the World Health Organization, is attracting an increasing number of researchers (WHO). A theory is gaining traction that Omicron's origins are linked to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Link Between Origin Of Omicron And HIV

Scientists are continuously looking for the source of Omicron, believing it came from someone whose immune system had already been compromised by a serious illness like HIV or cancer. It was considered as a very probable theory that the creation of novel Covid variants like Omicron could be linked to mutations occurring inside immunosuppressed patients in some situations.

Diabetes, auto-immune illnesses, chronic TB, hunger, and obesity are all immune-compromised patients who could have harboured Omicron or other new variants. This is due to their weak immune system which is too weak to fight infections and can linger for months in some of these patients, compared to a few weeks in most people. During this extended stay, the virus can replicate itself multiple times. A mistake occurs occasionally during the virus's copying phase, which results in a mutation. The majority of them vanish, but they can occasionally result in a new variant. In order to prevent stigmatising HIV patients, experts point out that there is currently no proof linking the disease to Omicron. Rather, they're making a broader point about weakening immune systems and higher mutation risk.

Omicron Cases Continue To Rise

Omicron is seven times more transmissible than earlier coronavirus strains, according to research. This is why, barely a month after its discovery, the new strain has been found in over 56 countries around the world. While a few positive cases of omicron have been found in various nations, the worst impacted are South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The cases of the Omicron variant have been continuously rising with record numbers of daily infections increasing at a rapid rate. The UK is currently the hotspot of the highly transmissible variant, but many other countries have also been affected.

Even the US has recorded a rapid increase in the number of COVID Omicron cases. The first Omicron case was discovered in the United States on December 1st, and since then, the number of cases has climbed by 40%. So far, India has reported 214 cases of the Omicron variant, most of which are found in Delhi. Due to an increase in the number of these cases, states have asked people to practice precaution, especially during the festive season.

