Leading health authorities like the World health Organization (WHO), CDC and the Union health ministry have been advising people to regularly clean and disinfect masks, PPEs, clothes and frequently touched surfaces to prevent spread of COVID-19 virus. But which disinfectants are most effective against the novel coronavirus? You will find various types of disinfectant in the market with claims that they can kill the deadly virus. But have you heard of a nanotech-based COVID-19 killer spray? No, right! This product will hit the market very soon and developers are confident that it could be a promising tool to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus. Also Read - Asymptomatic people not guilty of spreading COVID-19 virus, says WHO

Developed by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, the nanotechnology-based disinfectant spray can be used for disinfecting all types of surfaces, including fabrics, plastics and metallic objects. An official of DIAT told IANS that their nanotechnology-assisted formulation will stop coronavirus from entering the human body as well as kill the virus on any surface. Its effects can last for over 24 hours, but its toxicity to humans is negligible, the official added. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 2,56,611 as death toll reaches 7,200

The spray, dubbed as ‘ANANYA’, can be easily used on masks, PPEs, hospital linen and other likely contaminated surfaces like medical instruments, lift buttons, doorknobs, corridors, rooms, etc. Also Read - COVID-19 is an opportunity to speed up Ayushman Bharat Scheme, says WHO chief

The commercial production is underway, and it will be available in small bottles or atomizer sprays for personal or large-scale uses, said the official.

Transmission of novel coronavirus

Current available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 mostly spread from person-to-person through close contacts (within about 6 feet) and this type transmission occurs via respiratory droplets. Studies also indicate that asymptomatic patients (people who are infected but do not have symptoms) play a huge role in the spread of COVID-19.

Many studies have also suggested that SARS-CoV-2 can remain viable for hours to days on objects and surfaces made from a variety of materials. However, transmission of the virus to persons from contaminated surfaces is comparatively less than person-to-person through respiratory droplets. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is one of the best measures for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.

It suggests routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, and electronics) with household cleaners and disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface.

How to clean and disinfect households

While using household cleaners and disinfectants, follow the label instructions for safe and effective use of the product. Take precautions when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and ensuring adequate ventilation. If surfaces are dirty, first clean using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Wear skin and eye protection for potential splash hazards.

For cleaning and disinfecting electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls, and keyboards, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. It is advisable to use wipeable covers for electronics. In case there’s no manufacturer guidance, you may use alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70% alcohol for disinfecting touch screens. Make sure to dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.

In addition, clean your hands often by washing with soap and water for 20 seconds. If hands are not visibly dirty, you may an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. If there is an ill person in the family, wear disposable gloves while handling his dirty laundry and then discard after each use. If you’re using reusable gloves, those gloves should not be used for other household purposes. Those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for the patient.