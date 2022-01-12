Diarrhoea Could Be An Unusual Symptom of Omicron Variant: CDC Warns About New COVID Symptoms

Unlike the delta variant of COVID-19, Omicron doesn't show signs of loss of smell and taste or lead to the extreme requirement of medical oxygen. The delta variant of COVID-19 also causes a sudden drop in blood oxygen levels.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, and many new symptoms are surfacing every day which according to the experts can be hard to control. In a recent addition to the already existing symptoms of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), based in the US, has stated that patients infected by the new strain may suffer from diarrhoea. Yes, you heard it right, one of the most unusual and new symptoms of this highly mutated COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Omicron is the most mutated strain of the COVID-19 virus which has taken over the world in no time. The variant is believed to cause milder symptoms of the infection, however, has the potential to infect fully vaccinated individuals. Be it milder or severe, once you get the virus infection, it is important to take proper precautions for a speedy recovery. Thus, spotting the symptoms of the variant is very important. There is a list of new symptoms which are associated with the Omicron variant, however, CDC has stated that one of the most unusual symptoms which is on the rise among the citizens of the USA is Diarrhoea. "If you have diarrhea when you go to the toilet this could be a sign that you have the Omicron variant," CDC said in a statement.

Other Symptoms of Omicron Variant

Omicron is rapidly spreading its tentacles in India. With more and more cases of the infection and new guidelines to contain the spread implemented across the country, it is of utmost importance to know the common symptoms of this variant. Take a look at these common signs of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and check if you have any of them:

The omicron variant mostly affects the throat, therefore, most of the symptoms associated with this variant are upper respiratory problems. These include:

A runny nose Scratchy throat Dry cough Weakness Extreme fatigue Chronic headache Moderate to high fever Congestion Muscle or body pain Night sweats

