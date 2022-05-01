Diarrhoea, Abdominal Pain On The Rise Among Covid-19 Patients in Delhi

COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in Delhi and experts have said that patients are mostly experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms. Read on to know the common symptoms you should know about.

After seeing a marginal decline in COVID-19 cases, Delhi has suddenly become the worst-hit city in the country. Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, doctors have warned that people infected this time are complaining about diarrhoea and abdominal pain. While the initial signs of COVID included cough and fever, doctors believe that these symptoms could precede respiratory symptoms in some people.

According to doctors in the national capital, 20 per cent of the total infected population is experiencing diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Omicron BA.2 May Trigger Stomach Problems

The BA.2 variant of Omicron is currently the dominant strain in many parts of the world, including Europe and East Asia. The more contagious form of the coronavirus has been affecting the stomach rather than the lungs.

A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology also found that during the early stages of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, a subgroup of people may have symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea, as well as abdominal pain.

Apart from the usual fever, weakness, cough, and cold in certain patients, doctors have reported stomach pains, frequent movements, and watery stools as prevalent symptoms in patients in Delhi. However, most patients may recover within five days of home isolation.

Common Symptoms Of Omicron BA.2 To Look Out For

Some of the common symptoms of this more contagious sublineage include:

Fever

Fatigue

Persistent cough

Muscle ache

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

While experts say that these symptoms may go away with home isolation and medication, some signs could be indicative of a more severe infection. So, consult a doctor, in case you experience:

Dehydration

Breathing difficulties

Dip in oxygen levels

Chest pain

Change in skin colour

Confusion or brain fog

Cases In Delhi Right Now

On Saturday, Delhi reported 1520 fresh COVID cases in a single day with a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent. The overall caseload in the national capital has reached 18,83,075. Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported in these 24 hours was just one, which took the death toll to 26,175. The current fatality rate of the city stands at 1.39 per cent. Also, the total number of COVID cases in the city surged to 5,716.

(With inputs from agencies)

