While COVID-19 can affect anyone some groups are more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection. Available studies suggest that people with comorbidities like heart diseases chronic kidney disease etc. are at a higher risk of getting infected with the virus. A new study has found that people undergoing dialysis are at 4-fold greater risk of dying. Dialysis Patients At Higher Risk Of Dying From COVID-19 Infection The study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) found that people undergoing long-term dialysis are four times more likely to die from COVID-19. For the study the team analyzed the data of 12501