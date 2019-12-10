Diabetes and high blood pressure have a very close relationship. Each condition can make the other worse and this can lead to more complications. If you have diabetes, your risk of death of cardiovascular diseases goes up considerably. Therefore, it is extremely important to maintain healthy levels of blood pressure. This will bring down the risk of other complications too. Middle-aged adults recently diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension have some time to effect lifestyle changes to control their high blood pressure (BP). If they make such changes within a year, the loss to their life expectancy is only two days.