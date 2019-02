It is important to follow a number of dietary and lifestyle precautions for those who have a family history of diabetes or those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes. Timely changes in your diet and adopting healthy practices like exercising can help not just reduce your risk of diabetes but also keep its comorbid complications at bay. One of the most common complications of diabetes is diabetic retinopathy. “Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication of diabetes that occurs when the tiny blood vessels in the retina leak blood and other fluids. This causes the retinal tissue to swell, resulting in cloudy or blurred vision. The condition usually affects both eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the more likely they will develop diabetic retinopathy. If left untreated, diabetic retinopathy can cause blindness,” says Dr Rajeshwari Janakiraman, Consultant Endocrinologist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

The doctor points out that in many cases, people who are borderline diabetes can achieve normal sugar levels with lifestyle modification. “Healthy eating and regular exercise can go a long way in maintaining body weight and reducing sugar levels in the body,” says Dr Rajeshwari.

Regular exercise should also include yoga asanas. Yoga has been known to treat and prevent a number of diseases and conditions. Here are some yoga asanas you can perform to keep diabetes and its complications away.

To perform Matsyasana, lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Straighten your legs, place your arms on either side. Now raise your hips, one side at a time and place your hands under each hip. Bend your elbows and push your upper body off the floor; remember to exhale as you do this. Only raise your chest, and tilt your head backwards. Hold this pose for five counts and inhale as you rest your back on the floor.

In Dhanurasana, you need to lie down on your belly and place your hands alongside your hips with palms facing up. Bending your knees, stretch your hands backwards (towards your feet)and hold your ankles. Breathe in and gradually raise your body in such a way that your upper body (mainly chest), as well as your thighs, are off the ground. Be in this position for at least 15 – 20 seconds. After that, return to your original position by lowering your body gradually.