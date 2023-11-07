Diabetic Retinopathy: Amid Rising Cases, Doctor Explains The Need For Telemedicine

The doctor said since diabetic retinopathy is usually asymptomatic until the retina detaches, regular check-ups and appropriate treatment are the best ways to prevent vision loss.

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a by-product of diabetes, in which patients experience vision loss and blindness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is a leading cause of vision impairment across the WHO European Region, with an estimated 9,50,000 people affected. As such, WHO recommends DR screening, along with "prompt treatment for those who need it, as an effective intervention for all people with diabetes to prevent vision impairment and blindness".

A Lancet study published in June 2023 stated that more than a 100 million people in India are diabetic. "More concerning than this number is the widespread lack of awareness among most diabetes patients regarding DR," said Dr Shonraj Balle, head of clinical research at Remidio. With November being 'Diabetes Eye Disease Awareness Month', Dr Balle underlined the need for telemedicine in diabetic eye care, with focus on remote monitoring and consultation.

"Unmanaged and untreated diabetes can lead to damage in the blood vessels of the eyes, causing DR. It occurs when high blood sugar harms the blood vessels in the retina, potentially leading to vision issues and even blindness. Globally, DR is one of the leading causes of blindness," said the expert, adding that in India, approximately 17 per cent of diabetes patients are affected by DR.

The doctor said that with technological advancements, there is hope for reducing this number. "And the solution is literally in the palm of your hand: your smartphone. It enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients through telecommunications technology, which is a critical need given the growing number of diabetes cases and vision impairments."

Innovations in eye examinations

There are certain "smartphone-based fundus exams" that non-specialists can perform in under 5 minutes for patients with diabetes, said the doctor. In fact, he said clinically-validated artificial intelligence solutions empower non-specialists to determine whether the patient has diabetic retinopathy or not, generating an instant report. "If flagged as referable DR, the patient can connect with an ophthalmologist via telemedicine and seek treatment based on the generated report."

Annual screening

Leading international medical bodies like the American Diabetes Association, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the NHS, and Indian organisations like the All-India Ophthalmic Society all recommend annual screening for diabetic retinopathy for diabetes patients.

"With technology enabling DR screening in remote areas with no network access, patients only need to consult an ophthalmologist if diagnosed with referable DR; this saves time. DR screening is simple, non-invasive and cost-effective. Telemedicine reduces unnecessary hospital visits, alleviating pressure on India's healthcare system. Where mass screenings are necessary, such portable and AI-powered integrated solutions simplify community-based screening services, while raising awareness about DR," the expert noted.

According to him, since diabetic retinopathy is usually asymptomatic until the retina detaches and vision deteriorates, regular check-ups and appropriate treatment are the best ways to prevent vision loss.