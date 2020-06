Covid-19 has shown a continuous spike in the national capital New Delhi for some time now. In fact, it has seen over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. Many experts are concerned about this But despite this trend, most lockdown restriction here have been lifted and life is slowly limping back to normal. Now in the middle of all this, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, developed symptoms of the deadly contagion. Last Sunday, CM Kejriwal complained of a sore throat and fever and immediately went into isolation. He has taken the test and the results will come either today evening or tomorrow morning. This development is worrying because Kejriwal is also a diabetic. Also Read - Global COVID-19 vaccine race: 10 candidates in human trials, UK still in the lead

Higher risk for people with chronic conditions

Research and data over the last few months have shown that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. People with these conditions have to take extra precautions to save themselves from the virus as infection may mean severe complications for them. Most deaths from this viral infection in the country are among this group of patients. Arvind Kejriwal, who is 51 years old and a diabetic, falls in this group.

People with diabetes at risk of fatal complications

According to some earlier, about 25 per cent of people who went to the hospital with severe COVID-19 infections had diabetes. These patients were more likely to have serious complications and to die from the virus. One reason for this may be because high blood sugar makes the immune system weak and the body is not able to fight off infections. Among other complications, you may be at a higher risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) where high levels of acids called ketones build up in your blood. This is a serious condition and can be potentially fatal.

What you can do to bring down your risk

If you are diabetic, you need to take extra care and precautions. You have to follow all the precautionary guidelines diligently and stay at home as much as you can. Go out only if it is unavoidable or an emergency situation. Work from home if you can and self-isolate. Practice social distancing and keep a distance of 6 feet from other people when you are in public places. Always wear a face mask when you go out. You must also take care not to touch your face or eyes with unwashed or dirty hands. To keep your hands germ-free, wash it with soap and water at least for 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer in case there is no soap and water. Avoid sharing personal items with other family members.

Other precautions that you need to take concerns your medications and insulin shots. Always take your shots after washing and sanitizing your hands and the injection site. Get a month’s supply of medication so that you don’t run out in case of lockdown extension. Check your sugar regularly and report any changes to your doctor. Eat a healthy diet and do some exercises everyday to build up your immunity.