Like all essential nutrients, Vitamin C is necessary for our bodies. A research published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism now claims that vitamin C supplements can help diabetics by lowering elevated blood sugar levels throughout the day. According to a report in PTI, vitamin C lowers blood pressure in people with type 2 diabetes and is good for heart health too. Glenn Wadley from Deakin University in Australia noted that there was a ‘36 per cent drop in the blood sugar spike after meals’ and that there was a significantly less time that diabetics spent in the state of hyperglycemia, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease in people living with type 2 diabetes, said the report in PTI. The study also showed a positive change in hypertension patients: vitamin C capsules were observed to reduce the systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels. It is important to note that the vitamin c dose used for the study was about 10 times more than the normal dietary intake.

Diabetes and Vitamin C

There is a close connection between vitamin c and diabetes. A previous study has shown that Vitamin C is extremely crucial for those who have metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of cardiometabolic risk factors including increased blood pressure, a high blood sugar level, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels, that occur together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. The study said that eating five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables a day will help you get the fibre and vitamin C, both of which will protect your gut. When there is a problem in the gut function, it can lead to toxins in the bloodstream, resulting in vitamin C and Vitamin E depletion both of which are antioxidants necessary for the proper functioning of the body.

Why your body needs Vitamin C

There are several other reasons why your body needs Vitamin C. This nutrient is essential to boost your immunity and ward off infections. Vitamin C is good for your skin problems and is even known to heal wounds faster. Vitamin C is necessary for the synthesis of stress hormones like adrenaline and nor-adrenaline and thus helps relieves stress. Vitamin C is also great for asthmatics, those with tuberculosis, arthritis, and neurological disorders. Studies hav also shown that vitamin c can help ward off cancer.