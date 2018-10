Yoga is excellent for dealing with a number of conditions including serious diseases like cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Yoga is helpful in dealing with diabetes too. Several studies have shown that yoga is helpful in bringing down fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels. Yoga can also help maintain good glycaemic status for long periods of time. It also reduces the dependence on medication and decrease in free fatty acids. Yoga helps increase lean body mass and decrease in body fat percentage. There is an improvement in insulin sensitivity and a decline in insulin resistance. Here are some of the yoga asanas that can help you deal with diabetes.

Paschimottanasana: Or seated forward bend can help diabetics. According to yoga experts, the intestines and gall bladder get smoothly pressed and stimulated while strengthening the spinal cord and nerves while doing this yoga asana. To do this pose, sit straight with your legs together and stretched out on the floor with your feet pointed towards the ceiling. Stretch both arms upwards. Bend forward towards your toes by keeping the spine erect. Hold the big toe of your feet with the index finger and thumb. Gradually bend forward to touch your forehand to the knees, ensuring that your elbows touch the floor. Stay in this position for at least 10 – 20 seconds.

Setubandhasana: This keeps blood pressure in control and improves digestion while stretching the neck and spine. To dot his pose, lie flat with your feet flat on the floor. Push up, and off the floor with your feet to raise your body up so that your neck and head are flat on the mat and the rest of your body is in the air. Stay in this position for some time.

Halasana: This stimulates the thyroid glands, parathyroid glands, lungs and abdominal organs, improves digestion and keeps the hormonal levels in check. For this pose, lie flat on the floor with your feet flat stretched out and place your arms by your side and bend your knees so that your feet are flat on the floor. Raise your legs from the hips and place your hands on your hips as you raise them. Bend your legs at the hips and try to touch the floor behind your head with your toes and straighten your hands so they are flat on the floor. Stay in this position for a few breaths.