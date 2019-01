In diabetes, there is an increased sugar level in the blood. When there is a lack of response to insulin (a protein that regulates blood glucose levels) the diabetes is termed type 2 diabetes. The most common causes of type 2 diabetes are an unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and obesity. If not controlled and treated and managed, diabetes is also known to cause complications like heart diseases and hypertension. One of the best ways to deal with diabetes, a lifestyle condition, is to change your diet. What constituents a healthy diabetic friendly diet? Fresh vegetables and fruits, nuts and seeds and lean protein. A number of natural foods are known to have anti-diabetic properties including ginger. Here’s more:

Ginger: A research study showed that ginger could help manage high levels of blood sugar by controlling blood glucose. The research showed how ginger extracts were able to increase the uptake of glucose into muscle cells independently of insulin. This was mainly due to gingerols — the major phenolic components in ginger.

Sweet potatoes: It is a good source of complex carbohydrates, making it beneficial for diabetics and to those who want to lose weight.

Beetroot: Beets have natural sugar, fibre, potassium and folate. The sugar in beet doesn’t get converted into glucose too quickly. They have betalain and neo betanin that help lower glucose levels, increase insulin sensitivity and prevent oxidative stress-induced changes in patients with diabetes.

Elephant foot yam or suran: Suran has the right mix of fibre, minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients to help you tide over your condition.

Carrots: A study published in the journal Human Genetics found that the high blood levels of beta carotene in carrots which the body converts to vitamin A, has the potential to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Turmeric root: Curcumin, found in turmeric exerts helps moderate insulin levels and enhance the efficacy of anti-diabetic drugs. Antioxidant-rich turmeric fights free radicals and reduces insulin resistance in the body. A study conducted by Department of Pediatrics, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center revealed that curcumin present in turmeric prevents protein glycosylation (where the protein molecule is altered) and lipid peroxidation (oxidative degradation of lipids), thereby increasing the person’s sensitivity to lower blood sugar levels.