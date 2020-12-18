Covid-19 symptoms may worsen with co-morbidities like diabetes. Here’s why you need to control your blood sugar to fight Covid-19.

Evidence from around the world suggests that COVID-19 infection gets worse if a person suffers from a chronic condition like diabetes. High blood sugar also puts you at risk of infection, suggest various studies. In a new statement, experts have claimed that the effects of coronavirus worsen with co-morbidities. People suffering from diabetes suffer from worse outcomes, have a high risk for severity and long recovery time. Also Read - Coronavirus death mystery: Here’s why female Covid-19 patients has lower risk of dying than male patients

Diabetes Makes You Vulnerable To Infections

Diabetes is a lifelong disease that keeps your body from making insulin the way it should. It doesn’t only affect the body’s blood sugar levels but also compromises the insulin production levels in the body. Also Read - Covid-19 virus particles on surfaces remain infectious ‘longer’ during winter

Several studies have shown that people with diabetes are more susceptible to developing an infection, as high glucose levels weaken the immune system defences. Your immune system is responsible for killing foreign pathogens from attacking your cells. Also Read - Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, finds a new study

Also, people with high blood sugar levels have less than the normal blood flow, which is difficult for the body to protect itself against several infections. This makes the body more vulnerable to infections.

“Diabetes lowers your immunity and thereby increases the risk of developing secondary bacterial infections and multi-organ dysfunction,” Dr Atul Luthra Head of Department, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram told IANS.

Natural Antioxidants And Certain Lifestyle Modifications Can Help You Manage Diabetes

“For patients with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, safeguarding against infection risk is extremely important. For even the ones who have good control over their sugar levels, the occurrence of infection could mean increased stress resulting in higher glucose levels,” he said.

Experts suggested that through regular modification and appropriate lifestyle modification, it is possible to manage blood sugar levels. Including natural antioxidants in your diet may also help manage blood sugar levels.

The latest antioxidant produced in India for the first time is Gamma Oryzanol. It is a natural antioxidant present in Rice Bran that can help control high blood sugar levels. It can also help boost metabolic rate, maintain cholesterol level and may even help you maintain your weight. Diabetes management is important to promote overall health.

Underlying co-morbidities apart from diabetes, such as diseases of heart, lung and kidney, could also worsen the outcome of Covid-19 infection.

Lifestyle Modification To Control Diabetes

Eat healthily

It goes without saying that a healthy diet plays a vital role when it comes to maintaining blood sugar levels. Load up on vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Also, include lean meats and non-fat dairy in your diet. Avoid foods that are high in sugar and fat.

Exercise

Exercising for about thirty minutes every day can help you control diabetes. Not only will it help you manage blood sugar levels but lower your chances of getting heart diseases as well.

Manage Stress

Stress can cause a blood sugar spike, which is why it is important to manage diabetes well. You can manage stress by practising deep breathing, yoga, or hobbies that relax you.

Stop Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health and leads to health problems including diabetes, kidney damage, stroke, eye diseases and more. It is vital to quit smoking to lead a healthy life.

Cut Back On Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can also make your blood sugar go too high or too low. It can become easier for you to control your blood sugar if you cut back on your alcohol intake.