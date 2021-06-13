Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists have been tirelessly working to repurpose medication in order to treat patients and reduce the danger of the contagious disease. In the process, they have discovered a number of interesting leads, and several current medications that were previously used to treat other disorders are now being utilised to treat the coronavirus as well. Also Read - CDC Chalks Out The Adverse Effects Of Covid-19 Vaccines As Reports Of Blood Clots And Deaths Increase

Now, experts in the latest development have discovered that a commonly used diabetes drug may prevent lung inflammation, which is a major factor in Covid-19 severity and mortality. The researchers at the University of California, San Diego, identified the molecular mechanism for the anti-inflammatory activity of metformin. Also Read - Saliva Tests For Covid-19 Can Be More Effective Than Discomforting Nose-Throat Swab Tests

Metformin Shows Promising Results In Treating Lung Inflammation In Covid Patients

Metformin is frequently used as a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes. It works by decreasing glucose synthesis in the liver, which lowers blood sugar levels and improves the body’s insulin response. However, scientists have discovered that metformin has anti-inflammatory capabilities, however, the mechanism behind this is unknown. Also Read - Skipping Therapy For Your Autistic Kids During The Pandemic Is Not A Great Idea; Here's Why

For the study published in the journal Immunity, scientists studied a mouse model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening illness in which fluids leak into the lungs, making breathing difficult and decreasing oxygen supply to vital organs. Trauma, as well as bacterial or viral infections, can cause ARDS. As per the study, it is a common cause of mortality among Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.

The findings showed that metformin, given to mice before or after exposure to bacterial endotoxin – a surrogate for bacterial pneumonia, inhibited the onset of ARDS and reduced the severity of its symptoms. Metformin significantly reduced mortality in endotoxin-challenged mice and suppressed the generation of IL-1beta and the assembly of inflammasomes inside alveolar macrophages, which are immune cells present in the lungs.

IL-1beta and IL-6 are cytokines, which are tiny proteins that produce inflammation as an early immunological response. In those infected with SARS-CoV-2, their levels are frequently high, resulting in “cytokine storms” in which the body attacks its cells and organs. They’re symptoms of a faulty acute immunological response. According to researchers, the inflammasome, a major protein complex involved in IL-1beta production, was found to be greatly enhanced in lung tissue of deceased Covid-19 patients.

(with inputs from IANS)