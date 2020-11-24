People suffering from health conditions like diabetes and eye disease may be at a five-fold increased risk of requiring intubation when hospitalized with Covid-19 according to the finding of a new study. The study published in the international journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice found a link between diabetic retinopathy and Covid-19. Diabetic retinopathy is a common diabetes complication that affects eyes. In the disease the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue in retina get damaged which may cause blindness if left untreated. Studies have found that people suffering from diabetes are at an increased risk of coronavirus. The Link