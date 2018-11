For long we have been talking about how diabetes affects a man’s sex drive and leads to various problems like erectile dysfunction, performance anxiety and other such issues. But it is important to know that it doesn’t spare the women as well. Surges in blood sugar levels are known to be a culprit in many ways and one of the devastating ways in which it affects a person’s life is by lowering libido or sexual urges in both the sexes. Here are five ways in which diabetes kills your sex life.

‘While diabetes is definitely known to affect men leading to erectile dysfunction, loss of libido etc., the effects on sexual performance of the women are less studied. However, there are pieces of evidence that suggest women can also have decreased libido, vaginal dryness, lack of interest in sex etc., due to high blood sugar levels. Hence diabetes can affect the sex lives of women in many ways too,’ says Dr V. Mohan of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre.

Diabetic women can suffer from a variety of sexual dysfunctions including lack of sexual desire, inability to get an arousal, difficulty in reaching an orgasm and painful intercourse. Here are a few reasons why it happens:

1. A rise in blood sugar levels leads to vaginal dryness which can make intercourse painful. In a normal situation, the genital area remains lubricated with a white fluid called plasma. The blood vessels in the region dilate to allow clear fluid to seep through the capillary walls into the vagina which serve as lubrication. But in case if a diabetic woman, the blood vessels in the area could be damaged which makes it impossible for plasma to diffuse into the vagina. This makes sex painful and uncomfortable. Here is why diabetes is a more serious condition in women than in men.

2. The lack of blood supply in the area is also a reason why many women fail to feel any sensation or an urge. This makes it difficult for them to orgasm even if they get into the act.

3. High blood sugar levels also increase the chances of vaginal infections and inflammation both of which can make sex painful. Nerve damage to the bladder can cause incontinence and make sex embarrassing.

4. High blood sugar or glucose can cause yeast infections in women. This is because, excess glucose in the body speeds the growth of fungus, increasing the risk of fungal infection, which leads to sexual dysfunction or painful sex.

Though the matters of female sex problems due to diabetes are not talked about much or discussed they do exist and a holistic approach in treating them along with the primary condition will benefit a woman and improve her quality of life.

