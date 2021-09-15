Diabetes And Severe COVID-19: Study Suggests Interferon As A Potential Therapy

Researchers have identified an enzyme believed to be involved in the development of runaway inflammation witnessed in COVID-19 patients with diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is understood as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 illness, i.e. people with this condition are more likely to get severely ill, if they get the coronavirus infection. Medical experts have provided various reasons behind it. A new study by University of Michigan has identified an enzyme called SETDB2 as the possible culprit, offering hope for a potential therapy.

This enzyme is believed to be involved in the development of runaway inflammation witnessed in COVID-19 patients with diabetes. The same enzyme has also been blamed for the non-healing inflammatory wounds found in people with diabetes.

Cytokine storm during COVID-19infection

Initially, the researchers used a mouse model of coronavirus infection to understand the mechanism behind cytokine storm during coronavirus infection. They found that enzyme SETDB2 was decreased in macrophages, immune cells involved in the inflammatory response, of infected mice with diabetes. They also observed the same thing in monocyte-macrophages in the blood collated from people with diabetes who developed severe COVID-19.

They also found that as SETDB2 went down, inflammation went up in both mouse and human models. This may explain why these patients develop a cytokine storm, which has been linked to mortality in many severe COVID-19 cases.

In addition, U-M research team suggested that a pathway known as JAK1/STAT3 regulates SETDB2 in macrophages during coronavirus infection.

Interferon could be a potential therapy

Interferon, a cytokine important for immune response against viral infections, has been studied throughout the pandemic as a potential therapy. In their previous work, the U-M researchers had seen that interferon increased SETDB2 in response to wound healing.

In the new study, they found reduced levels of interferon-beta in blood serum from patients in the ICU with diabetes and severe COVID-19 as compared to those without diabetes. When they interferon beta was administered to coronavirus-infected diabetic mice, SETDB2 increased and inflammatory cytokines decreased.

James Melvin, one of the researchers, stated "maybe if we are able to target patients with diabetes with interferon, especially early in their infection, that may actually make a big difference."

The researchers hope that their findings will help ongoing clinical trials of interferon therapy for COVID-19.