live

Diabetes: 1 In Every 5 In Mumbai Is Suffering From High Blood Sugar Levels, Study Shows

Diabetes

According to the study result, about 18 per cent of Mumbaikars in the age groups of 18 to 69, were diagnosed with increased fasting blood glucose levels.

Diabetes, the condition which is marked by a spike in the blood glucose levels of the body is a big health threat for Indians, mainly because the country ranks as the capital of diabetes globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally there are 422 million people worldwide who have diabetes. What is the statistic of India? Well, India too is facing quite a tough challenge in managing this chronic health condition. In a recent survey, experts have shown that one in every five Mumbaikars is a diabetic. Yes, you heard that right. Mumbai is in the grip of diabetes. According to the study result, about 18 per cent of Mumbaikars in the age groups of 18 to 69, were diagnosed with increased fasting blood glucose levels.

Meanwhile, doctors from the city have also revealed that some people don't even know that they are suffering from diabetes. Explaining ways to stay safe from the condition, experts said that making some easy changes in lifestyle is all that is required to stay safe from the condition and its symptoms. These lifestyle challenges can include - making certain changes in the diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking. " A simple brisk walking can add up to 4 years to your life," an expert quoted as saying.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector of India and around the world.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES