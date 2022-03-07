Devastating Second Wave, Well Managed Third Wave: How Prepared Is India To Face The Fourth of COVID-19?

An IIT research team has predicted that India is heading towards the fourth wave of COVID-19, which may hit the country in the month of June. But are we ready?

A devastating second wave of COVID-19 had left India mourning with lakhs affected by the deadly virus and thousands dead. Primarily triggered by the super infectious delta variant of coronavirus, the second wave in India is so far the worst phase of the pandemic the country has faced. First identified in China's Wuhan city in the year 2019, the COVID-19 virus pandemic is the worst healthcare battle that mankind has ever fought. In the last two and a half years, the country has seen many ups and downs due to the virus outbreak, however, now, some of the states are witnessing a sharp downfall of the active cases. But, does this mean that we are safe? Is the pandemic over? certainly not. A team of researchers from IIT Kanpur has stated that India is heading towards the fourth wave of COVID-19. Yes, you read that right, a fourth wave of the deadly virus outbreak is scheduled to hit the country somewhere in the middle of June 2022. This is the same team that had correctly predicted that the third COVID wave would hit the country in February. So, now the question that stands is whether the country is prepared for another surge of the virus infection?

Addressing a press meet on Sunday, the government ascertained that India is 'completely prepared for the unpredictable virus'. The government also said that the predictions by the experts are a "valuable input", as this will help the country and the people to prepare better for any future surges of COVID infections.

Is the government ready for the 4th COVID wave? "...it has been our endeavour to look at the science of the pandemic, its epidemiology, trend, and virology. All projections are based on data and assumptions and we have seen divergent estimates from time to time. They are sometimes so divergent that decisions based on just a set of projections will be very unsafe for society. The government looks at these estimates with due respect because these are scientific works produced by eminent people," NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said.

"Our approach is to be absolutely prepared for this unpredictable virus and at the same time carry on with our work and activities in a responsible way. We are sharing on a regular basis with you our understanding and the dynamics of the pandemic and how the nation is responding to it," he added.

Vaccination Font: Where Does India Stand?

Experts from across the country have asserted that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will not be as severe as the second wave and the third wave. According to the researchers, even if there is a wave in the country, the consequences in terms of hospitalisation and deaths should be manageable unless there is a new variant. "Active cases are decreasing quite fast and from looking at the current trends we certainly cannot say anything about a new wave in the future," said Sithabra Sinha, professor at Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc).

How Devastating Will The Fourth Wave Be?

According to the experts from the IIT Kanpur, the fourth wave in India is expected to hit the country in the month of June this year and it may last for at least four months, with its peak taking place in August. Talking about the severity of the new wave, the experts stated that this totally depends on other factors including any new variants, vaccination status, and the number of individuals who have received their booster shots.

Should you be worried? There is no need to panic at the moment, however, the people of the country should be well prepared and must take all the precautionary measures to stay safe from the infection. How? As experts say, wearing masks, regularly sanitizing hands, and maintaining social distancing in crowded areas. can help in containing the virus and break the chain of the spread.

Will There Be More Variants of COVID-19?

Yes, COVID-19 is here to stay and there will be more variants of the virus. Why so? According to science, as long as the coronavirus spreads through the population, mutations will continue to happen, and the delta and omicron variant families continue to evolve. Does this mean that the country will see surges after surges? "Yes, there can be surges but the severity cannot be defined as of now," Dr. R.S.Pally told TheHealthSite.com. What does this mean? well, not all the variants are as devastating as the previous ones, there can be new mutations and new variants, however, not all of them will lead to a new wave of COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)