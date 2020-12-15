The guidelines also state that all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.

After months of battling the COVID-19 virus, the end is now in sight. The government is getting ready to roll out vaccines and very soon we will see the massive exercise of a mass vaccination drive in the country. The central and state governments are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that eligible citizens of the country get vaccinated against the deadly virus. Ministry officials are working overtime to ensure that there are no glitches in the forthcoming vaccination drive. Also Read - Dangerous mutation of COVID-19 virus: Britain on high alert as 'new variant' of coronavirus identified

From vaccinating 100-200 people during each session per day, to monitoring them for 30 minutes for any adverse event, using COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network to track beneficiaries, the Central government has released a set of detailed guidelines for the mass vaccination drive, which will commence once the vaccines get emergency use approval form the drug regulator. The Health Ministry had recently marked thirty crore Indian population for the phase one of the large-scale immunisation of COVID-19 vaccine. It includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore general population falling in priority groups set by the expert group. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 98,84,100 while death toll reaches 1,43,355

Detailed guidelines for mass vaccination

To facilitate a smooth process of mass vaccination, the government has released detailed guidelines for the same. Also Read - Singapore becomes first Asian country to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

According to the guidelines issued on December 12, the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more.

Around 100 to 200 people will be vaccinated during each session per day.

All vaccinated people will be monitored for 30 minutes after getting the shots for any adverse event.

The vaccination team will be five-membered. However, if the session site has adequate logistics and space available for waiting room and observation room along with arrangement for crowd management, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

A digitalized platform for vaccine delivery called COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination on a real-time basis.

12 photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension document will be required for self-registration on digital platform.

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated at the vaccination site in accordance with the prioritization charted out by the ministry. There will be no provision for on the-spot registrations.

One vaccine from one developer per district

Notably, states have been asked to allocate vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid “mixing of different vaccines in the field.” They have been further directed to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout.

Strict measures to ensure proper storage

The guidelines also state that all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight. Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination. The guidelines further said that there may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of COVID-19 vaccine, but it should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point.

(With inputs from IANS)