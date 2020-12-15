After months of battling the COVID-19 virus the end is now in sight. The government is getting ready to roll out vaccines and very soon we will see the massive exercise of a mass vaccination drive in the country. The central and state governments are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that eligible citizens of the country get vaccinated against the deadly virus. Ministry officials are working overtime to ensure that there are no glitches in the forthcoming vaccination drive. From vaccinating 100-200 people during each session per day to monitoring them for 30 minutes for any adverse event using