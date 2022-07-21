Destigmatise Male Infertility: Let Us Support Those ‘Wish-To-Be- Fathers’ Who Are Fighting The Infertility Battle

There is an urgent need to begin a discussion on male infertility. Due to the unnecessary shame associated with male infertility, most men males avoid fertility testing.

Male infertility is often stigmatized on a cultural and individual level since it is a disorder that hinders men from participating in a common purpose and expectation for many couples having children. Men frequently take a backseat when it comes to fertility concerns, and they are hesitant to get tested because male infertility is stigmatized.

The only way to eliminate this stigma around male infertility in our society is to educate people more about it. Let's learn about male infertility issues, its cause and the unnecessary shame associated with it.

What is male infertility?

Infertility is a reproductive system disorder. It prevents a person from having children. It can affect both men and women. This is a biological problem and has nothing to do with a man's masculinity.

Causes of male infertility

Some of the most common reasons of male infertility are listed below.

1.Sperm Disorders

The most prevalent cause of male infertility is a problem in producing healthy sperm. Immature sperm, abnormally shaped sperm, and sperm that can't swim are all possibilities. Men may not have enough sperm in various instances. Alternatively, they might not be able to produce any sperm. This problem could be caused by a variety of factors, including-

Infections or inflammatory diseases

Cystic fibrosis and hemochromatosis (genetic illnesses).

Immune diseases in which antibodies are produced against your own sperm

Issues with the pituitary gland or hormones

2. Problems with the structure.

The flow of sperm can be stopped by anything that obstructs the genital tube. It is possible that this could be a hereditary or congenital defect. Infection or inflammation produced by a sexually transmitted disease can also inhibit sperm. Other possibilities include scar tissue after surgery or twisted, bulging veins in the scrotum.

Other causes could also be erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation.

3. Causes related to the environment:

Heat (saunas, hot tubs, tight undergarments, and laptops), toxins and chemicals, heavy metals, radiation and X-rays, and other environmental factors can all affect sperm production and function.

Treatment

Male infertility, like female infertility, is treated differently depending on the origin of the reproductive health issue. Treatment with medication and surgery makes it possible to conceive. However, assisted reproductive procedures, such as IVF, are the only ways to treat unknown causes of male infertility.

Why is there stigma around male infertility?

When we think of infertility, we usually think of it as a feminine problem. Because there is a lot of stigma surrounding infertility in general and male infertility in particular, men frequently take a backseat and refuse to get tested. Unfortunately, the definition of masculinity is determined by a man's sexual activity and virility. Furthermore, some men mix up reproductive issues with sexual disorders.

This discourages young men from seeking medical help for their reproductive problems because they are afraid of having their manhood and sexuality called into question. This prolongs the time it takes for men to be detected and treated for their infertility. To diagnose male infertility, a preliminary review of reproductive history and sperm analysis is required. Most males, however, are afraid of embarrassment and stigma, which leads to a lack of testing.

What can be done to reduce the stigma surrounding male infertility?

There is an urgent need to begin a discussion on male infertility. A coordinated effort combining public and private healthcare providers, government agencies, and the general public is required. Sharing information can go a long way. Male infertility is still discussed in whispers, and this needs to change. It can only happen if artificial insemination becomes a topic of discussion in the mainstream media.

In almost all cases, fertility is assumed to occur naturally that couples would have babies when they wanted to have children. That is why a diagnosis of infertility can come as a shock. Men are frequently seen battling with the idea that they are to blame for their infertility. Doctors in such cases are central to helping couples understand what their fertility problem is. For male fertility issues, it takes a little longer. People should be patient, understanding and recognize that this can be a difficult process for men. Male fertility treatment can improve their chances of having a family.

Conclusion

Infertility issues can arise in anyone and should not be linked particularly with a gender. It has nothing to do with a person's masculinity. More awareness should be provided on issues like these.

The article is written by Dr Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director at Nova IVF Fertility, Eastern India.

