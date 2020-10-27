According to infectious diseases expert and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, people may have to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines till 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anytime soon. Even the development and availability of an effective vaccine may not mean that we can let our guard down in the near future. During a virtual meeting with doctors and students at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia recently, Dr Fauci said, “It’s not going to be the way it was with polio and measles, where you get a vaccine, case closed, it’s done,” Fauci said. “It’s going to be public health measures that linger for months and months.” Also Read - Second wave of COVID-19 likely in winter: 6 ways to boost immunity during cold and flu season

Only 70 per cent efficacy expected from authorized vaccine

People across the world have pinned their hopes on a COVID-19 vaccine after months of being isolated inside their homes because of the tenacity of the viral disease. Many see this as a way to returning to normal life and activities. However, Dr Fauci, and many other experts also agree with this, warns that coronavirus vaccines, once approved and distributed widely to the public, won’t be a “knockout punch” that eradicates the virus. The entire process of vaccinating the public will probably take time and there may be just a 70 per cent effectiveness rate for an approved vaccine. Public precautions such as face masks and social distancing will need to continue during the distribution process. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 79,46,429 while death toll reaches 1,19,502

Safety precautions a must even after vaccination

Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization to at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates once there is enough data about its safety and effectiveness. Full approval for a vaccine will only come after that and mass distribution is likely to start by the first quarter of 2021. Many experts see this as a very optimistic forecast. This means that safety precautions must stay in place to protect everybody. Also Read - Coronavirus: As winter approaches, experts ask people to get prepared for “twindemic”

Focused protection not a solution

Dr Fauci is also of the opinion that ‘focused protection’, is not a solution. Focused protection is nothing by an approach that looks at achieving herd immunity by protecting the elderly and high-risk groups but lifting restrictions for everyone else. It is true that older adults are more likely to develop severe complications and die of this viral disease. But it is also true that more and more young people with no underlying health conditions are falling prey to the disease. Moreover, scientists are still trying to figure out why almost 40 per cent of people are susceptible to severe forms of the disease.

Herd immunity possible only through vaccination

Dr Fauci maintains that the best way to achieve herd immunity is through a vaccine. Without a vaccine, it is likely that many more people will catch the infection and, most likely, die from it. He also warns that a ‘profound degree’ of herd immunity is not likely to happen until the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. The COVID-19 virus is tenacious and not likely to disappear anytime soon. Public health measures like wearing face masks and social distancing will have to continue till then.

(With inputs from Agencies)