Dermatitis refers to inflammation of the skin and can be embarrassing! The word dermatitis is used to explain a number of different skin rashes that take place due to infections, allergies, and irritating substances. You may exhibit symptoms like inflammation, swelling, itching, burning sensation and redness. You may also experience blisters, crusting and scaling of skin due to severe dermatitis. An allergic reaction, certain environmental conditions, irritants, accumulation of toxins in the body, nutritional deficiencies, and genetics can be the main culprits.

Moreover, if you have a dry skin, you will be at a risk of dermatitis. So, if you wish to deal with it, say hello to these ingredients which are hiding in your kitchen. Try the DIY tricks today!