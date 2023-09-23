Dengue Alert In Kolkata: 6 People Succumbed To The Disease While Undergoing Treatment

6 new death cases were reported from the city of Kolkata on Friday taking the toll to more than 30.

Kolkata city continues to grapple with dengue fever. In a recent development, 6 people who were diagnosed with the infection succumbed on Friday. The city has already recorded more than 30 death cases pertaining to dengue and a huge number of positive cases. The patients were from different parts of Kolkata namely, Salt Lake and Bagha Jatin. Two others were from Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur, and two others were from near Kharagpur.

2 Senior Citizens With Comorbidities Also Died From Dengue

These are not the only death cases that were reported this week. On Thursday, two senior citizens also died due to dengue infection. One of the patients had been suffering from dengue related symptoms for almost a month. He was undergoing treatment in Salt Lake hospital. The second patient was also admitted to the same hospital. While her treatment was going on, the patient started showing signs of recovery, according to health officials. But she was also was suffering from multiple co-morbidities according to reports. She had hypertension and seizure disorder. Her recovery also took a fast turn and she succumbed to the disease.

The senior citizen from salt lake, Pinak Sarkar had tested positive for dengue about a month ago. After a while he was admitted to Salt Lake hospital. But, he was suffering from neurological complications due to which he was shifted from Salt Lake to RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences. Health officials cited the cause of his death as septic shock with multi-organ dysfunction and severe dengue syndrome, dengue encephalitis and also other co-morbidities.

Many residents in Kolkata living in that specific area have complained about garbage dumping in some houses. Officials are citing this as a possible reason for spike in cases.

