Dengue Surge In India: 2 Deaths Reported From NCR, Hospitals On High Alert

India is battling a constant spike in dengue cases due to excessive rainfall, floods and waterlogging, especially in the states of Delhi, Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand.

Delhi NCR has reported two recent deaths due to dengue virus this month. Many states of India are witnessing a constantly spike in cases this year due to incessant rainfall and water logging. The country is on high alert. According to reports, one of the patients died of dengue hemorrhagic fever. At Delhi's government as well as private hospitals, which have seen a spike in cases over the past two weeks, doctors said many patients are reporting a low platelet count, a high fever and body pain.

In Uttarakhand, Dengue cases crossed the 500 mark on Thursday. The incessant rain and water logged regions have become the breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. According to recent reports, 532 cases were reported in the state out of which, 475 patients have recovered but 56 are still under treatment.

Number Of Cases Recorded So Far

The MCD has not released the final tally of the vector-borne disease report for two weeks but as per their last report which was on the 7th of August, the city of Delhi has recorded a total of 348 cases so far. Almost 105 cases were recorded during the first week of August itself, which is the highest in the last five years. In Uttarakhand, over 8000 dengue larvae sites were identified and sanitised by the health workers who are working on the frontline. The 'severe' type 2 dengue strain is currently in circulation after it was detected in a majority of samples sent for testing.

Health officials in Delhi reported that every day there are 3 to 4 admissions in almost every hospital due to dengue. On Thursday, 4 more patients suffering from dengue symptoms were admitted and 8 cases have been confirmed at Safdarjung Hospital.

Health officials have reported that the patients who have been admitted to hospitals had developed liver dysfunction, capillary leak and secondary bacterial infections and they have been admitted to the ICU. Other patients who have not been admitted to the ICU have been reported to have low platelet count and high-grade fever.

