India's national capital is witnessing a spurt in vector-borne disease (VBD) cases, especially dengue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As per news agency reports, so far, 937 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year, of which 693 cases were recorded last month alone. It saw a sharp increase in the number last week. Luckily, there has no death due to the vector-borne disease so far. Acknowledging the dengue surge, the state government has asked all the hospitals in the city to reserve 10-15 per cent of their beds for VBD patients.

An order issued by the Health Department states that no patient suffering from dengue fever or any other vector-borne disease should be denied admission due to lack of beds. In addition, all hospitals (both government and private) have been told to use the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients that are lying vacant for VBD patients.

Peak time for vector-borne diseases but no need to panic

Cases of vector-borne diseases, like dengue, usually peak during this time of the year as the present weather conditions favours the transmission of the diseases. There had been a sharp rise of dengue cases in the capital in last two weeks.

But there is no need to panic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while ensuring that all the necessary arrangements have been made to provide treatment to VBD patients at hospitals. Sisodia also currently holds the health portfolio.

According to Sisodia, there are approximately 8,800 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, of which less than 1 per cent is being occupied. Hospitals are directed to utilize these beds for accommodating dengue and other VBD patients.

Last year, Delhi witnessed surge in dengue cases during the months of August to November. The hospitals in the city faced a tough time that time, but they tackled the cases diligently, noted Sisodia.

Considering the year's situation, the Delhi government has directed all the hospitals and local bodies to take necessary actions for preparedness to deal with vector-borne disease cases, he added.

