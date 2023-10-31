Dengue Spread In UP: 37 Cases Recorded In A Day, Total Tally Breaches 1,700 Mark

Dengue Spread In UP: 37 Cases Recorded In A Day, Total Tally Breaches 1,700 Mark

For the past 30 days, Uttar Pradesh has been recording 3 fresh dengue infections in every two hours including one fatality.

The total tally of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 1,700 mark. In the past 24 hours, Lucknow city recorded 37 fresh positive cases. Officials say that they are monitoring all the positive cases very closely and that the patients are currently under recovery from their home. There was no need for hospitalisation for them so far.

Dengue spread is happening at an unprecedented rate in Delhi, the National Capital Region as well as the rest of Uttar Pradesh. Serious action needs to be taken in order to stop it altogether. But, so far officials note that the rate of spread shows no signs of slowing down.

Actions Taken By The Health Department And Municipal Corporation

Larvacidal Activities: This is to track all the active mosquito breeding grounds as well as the possible breading grounds and kill the larvae to stop further breeding and spread.

TRENDING NOW

Fogging: This is to kill all the mosquitoes and larvae present in the vicinity of the societies.

Public Awareness: This is to make people aware about hygiene and prevention. The public was asked not to let water accumulate in their households and neighbouring areas, to always keep tanks and water pots covered, to conduct regular cleaning of coolers, to take precaution by wearing full sleeve clothes and using repellents in and around the house.

Reports say that 3 dengue infections get recorded in every two hours and among them, one of them succumb to it. This has been the rate of the spread for the past 30 days in the city. Given the circumstance, experts say that this may continue till the month of November, which id why these actions and precautions are crucial.

You may like to read