Dengue Spike In India: Mandaviya Issues Prevention Protocol Under PIP

The alarming rise in dengue cases all over India has people and officials worried. The states that have been severely hit are Delhi, West Bengal, Chattisgharh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Northeastern States, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat. The Union Health Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss the strategies to curb the spread of cases and make sure there are not more deaths. He directed states and union territories to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for prevention and control of vector borne diseases.
Under the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP), the Union Health Minister has issued these guideline for every state, Union Territories to follow. He also allocated adequate funds from the centre to the states that will help aid in the control and prevention of dengue virus.
Mandaviya directed the officials strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for dengue.
