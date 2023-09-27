Dengue Spike In India: Mandaviya Issues Prevention Protocol Under PIP

Dengue Spike In India: Mandaviya Issues Prevention Protocol Under PIP

Dengue virus and death cases have gone out of control in India. In light of recent events, the Union Minister chaired a high level meeting and issued the 'dengue prevention protocol' for every state and UT's.

The alarming rise in dengue cases all over India has people and officials worried. The states that have been severely hit are Delhi, West Bengal, Chattisgharh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Northeastern States, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat. The Union Health Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss the strategies to curb the spread of cases and make sure there are not more deaths. He directed states and union territories to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for prevention and control of vector borne diseases.

Under the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP), the Union Health Minister has issued these guideline for every state, Union Territories to follow. He also allocated adequate funds from the centre to the states that will help aid in the control and prevention of dengue virus.

Guidelines And Strategies Issued By The Union Health Minister

Mandaviya directed the officials strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for dengue.

TRENDING NOW

Increased disease and entomological surveillance

An aim to manage cases effectively and also avert deaths

Laboratory diagnosis and the procurement of antigen test kit in order to be able to diagnose cases faster.

An aim to control and manage vectors

Eliminate all possible breeding grounds

Conduct source reduction activities like Domestic Breeding Checkers and ASHA

Government has allotted budget to procure fogging machines

Procurement of insecticides

Building capacity by training, strengthening resources and operational research

Supervising and monitoring the reports, analysing them, visiting the fields and giving feedback

Behaviour Change Communication: IEC and social mobilisation

Inter-sectoral Coordination: involving different line departments in these activities

RECOMMENDED STORIES