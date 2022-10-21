Dengue Outbreak In UP: Patient Allegedly Given Lime Juice Instead Of Plasma, Dies

Lucknow reported 41 new cases on Thursday, taking this year's total count to 687.

A dengue patient reportedly died in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh after he was transfused mosambi juice (sweet lime juice) instead of plasma. Investigation is going on and the test report is awaited.

Following the complaint raised by the deceased family which led to an outrage, the hospital where the patient was treated was sealed, on order of the Chief Medical Officer. The patient was admitted to the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre on October 17 and died two days later.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly exposing a fake blood bank unit in UP has gone viral on the social media. The video shared by a local journalist shows mosambi juice inside a blood pack.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that the platelet packets have been sent for testing and strict action will be taken against the hospital, if found guilty.

How UP is tackling dengue outbreak

Lucknow is seeing a high number of dengue cases this year. The city reported 41 new cases on Thursday, taking this year's total count to 687. In view of rising cases, CMOs of Lucknow division have been directed to conduct regular anti-larvae sprinkling in dengue affected areas.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has asked doctors to be active in the field, conduct door-to-door surveys and spread awareness about the disease and its prevention.

In its effort to tackle the dengue outbreak, the state government has also cancelled leaves of doctors and paramedical staff associated with government hospitals in the state, except for unavoidable circumstances.

Hospitals and health centers have been directed to set up dedicated desks to attend dengue fever patients and reserve beds for dengue cases.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had earlier ensured that all necessary measures are being taken to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

