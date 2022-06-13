Dengue Outbreak In Ludhiana: Health Authority Issues Safety Guidelines

Health department of Ludhiana has issued safety guidelines for residents amidst dengue breakout.

Two residents, including a doctor in Ludhiana tested positive for dengue recently. They were suffering from high fever and body aches. The health department, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has issued dengue and malaria advisories after dengue larvae were reported from various parts of the city during the random checking. Dengue larvae were found from seven residential quarters located in Police Lines, mostly in coolers and money plant containers. The team also expressed concern that confiscated vehicles kept at Police Lines could become a breeding ground for the aedes aegypti mosquito. Singh appealed to the general public to stay alert and protect themselves.

The civil surgeon said dengue fever is caused by the bite of an aedes aegypti female mosquito, also called the Tiger mosquito owing to its tiger-like stripes, adding that the mosquito breeds in the stagnant water in coolers, pots and refrigerator trays. He said, as per the health department's instructions, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week, adding, "We should not allow water to stagnate around us and in our homes." Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes, prevent water from stagnating and use mosquito nets while sleeping.

Steps That You Can Take To Stay Safe From Dengue Mosquitoes

Dengue can be a serious disease, but it can be avoided:

Use insect repellants.

Wear long sleeved shirts and long pants. Cover you skin as much as you can.

Treat items, such as boots, pants, socks, and tents, with 0.5% permethrin or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Make sure there are no stagnant water sources in or near your home.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers.

Always pack a travel health kit and include mosquito repellant items.

Severe dengue infection can be fatal. Make sure you know the symptoms and warning signs. Consult a doctor immediately in case of emergencies.