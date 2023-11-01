Dengue Outbreak: Delhi Records Highest Number Of Cases In 5 Years; Total Tally Crosses 5000

Dengue Outbreak: Delhi Records Highest Number Of Cases In 5 Years; Total Tally Crosses 5000

This year, Delhi witnessed more than 5000 dengue infection cases, recording the highest number in the last 5 years.

The capital city of India has recently reported that the number of dengue cases recorder in 2023 has been the highest in the last 5 years. More than 5000 cases have been recorded as reported by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). There have also been allegations against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stating that they had not rele4ased the actual data related to dengue cases. The serious lack o transparency on their part lead up to slogans and protests by different political parties outside the Municipal Corporation's House, agencies report. Apparently the MCD had refrained from reporting the data on vector-borne diseases in the national capital since the first week of August 2023.

What Is The Actual Data?

The real report later revealed that Delhi recorded 2,141 cases in September, which was the highest this year. In October, the city recorded 1,487 cases till the 21st and in August there were about 1,094 cases. So far there has also been one death case in the city. Overall, 5,221 cases of dengue have been recorded since the beginning of this year till mid-September, as per the data presented by the NCVBDC.

Why Is The Rate Of Infection So High In Delhi This Year?

Dengue is a viral diseases spread mainly by one particular mosquito called the Aedes mosquito. Here are some major reasons:

TRENDING NOW

New variants of dengue are cropping up every day and according to scientists they are becoming deadlier as well. Climate change has made it favourable for mosquito breeding. Urbanization Proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes. They are known to thrive in tropical weathers. Increased rainfall leading to constant floods and waterlogging Lack of awareness in many parts of the city.