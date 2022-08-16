Dengue Outbreak: Cases Rise In Bangladesh, Brazil, Philippines And Vietnam

Dengue fever cases surge in the world. Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines and Brazil grappling with fatalities and infections.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in dengue fever has become a cause for concern not just in India but in the world. Dengue infection is usually common during this time in Southeast Asian and Latin American countries. However, the rise in the rate of cases each year is alarming. India too has recorded dengue fever cases in a lot of states this month, the number has also been higher than last year. But, there have been no new cases within the last 24 hours. The same cannot be said for countries like Brazil, Philippines, Bangladesh and Vietnam who are still struggling with Dengue and fatalities due to it.

DENGUE OUTBREAK IN THE WORLD

The following countries and their cities have recently reported new cases and fatalities due to dengue fever.

Brazil

Dengue has spread in all the 22 regions of Parana. 12 more deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from Brazil in the last seven days. 2,682 cases were reported from Parana and now the total number of confirmed cases is 132,328 and 88 deaths in Parana. According to the state department of health, 2817 cases are very severe.

Dhaka (Bangladesh)

Dhaka is also witnessing a severe dengue outbreak. 96 more patients were admitted in the hospital on Monday. This number was reported within the span of 24 hours as reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 69 of these patients have been admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 27 are in other cities. There are currently 397 dengue patients including 327 in Dhaka undergoing treatment.

Philippines

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. The usual peak dengue season is from July to October like all the other water-borne infections. This is due to the regions climate type. But recently there a=has been a=n abnormal surge in infections as well as fatalities.

In the first seven months of this year, 102,619 cases were recorded as stated by the Health Department. A 131% rise has been recorded as compared to last year. Along with infections, dengue virus has claimed 368 lives as well. 18000 cases were recorded in the Central Luzon region, over 10,000 cases from the Central Visayas region and almost 9000 cases from Metro manila.

Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam)

39,449 cases of dengue fever were reported from Ho Chi Minh city this year. Among these, 679 are very serious cases. One more death case has also been reported making the total tally 17. During the first week of August alone, 3066 cases were recorded.

