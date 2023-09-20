Dengue On The Rise In Uttar Pradesh: 'Ready To Face Surge, Monitoring Cases', Says Deputy Chief Minister

Dengue cases are spreading like a forest fire in India. As per reports, the current dominant strain is the DEN2 dengue virus.

Amidst a sudden surge in dengue cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said that a team of experts on vector-borne diseases are constantly monitoring the cases and is on the alert to handle any emergency situation. According to the data, the State has identified 406 dengue cases so far this year. "There is no serious concern regarding Dengue. We are on alert mode and day-to-day monitoring has been done. Beds are reserved for patients and there is no scarcity of blood...," Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister said.

He further added that there is no scarcity of hospital beds and those who require hospitalisation will be admitted. "Regarding the campaign on communicable diseases, the Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Raj are conducting a campaign to kill mosquitoes," he was quoted as saying.

Why dengue cases are rising suddenly in India?

There are several contributing factors to the sudden surge in Dengue cases in India, one of the most common ones being unawareness of the disease. As per data, most people are not aware of what helps such dengue-carrying mosquitoes to breed and spread the disease. Some of the others include:

Preferable weather conditions: Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water. The monsoon season in India creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which leads to an increase in dengue cases.

Urbanization: India is increasingly urbanising, which is increasing the number of mosquito breeding sites. Urban areas frequently have subpar drainage and sanitation systems, which can cause stagnant water to build up.

In addition to these factors, there is also some evidence that the dengue virus is evolving and becoming more virulent. This could also be contributing to the increase in dengue cases in India. As of now, the data shows that a new variant DEN2 of the dengue virus is spreading in the country at a rapid speed, and this variant is capable of making the infected person suffer from severe consequences of the disease.

