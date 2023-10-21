Dengue In NCR: Total Tally Crosses 900 Mark In Ghaziabad In 24 Hours

Dengue cases have been consistently rising many Indian states. Read on to find out about the most recent spikes all around the country.

In the last 24 hours, the city of Ghaziabad recorded 19 new and active cases of dengue. The total tally has now crossed the 900 mark and reach 916 to be precise. Officials state that cases have not stopped rising even after repeated efforts to curb the spread.

Reports of dengue cases are not just from the city of Ghaziabad, Lucknow also reported 38 news cases as of Friday. This has been recorder as the highest single-day caseload int he city this year. The total number of cases in Lucknow have crossed 1000 and reached 1,308 to be precise. The main regions reporting the maximum number of cases are Chander Nagar, Chinhat, Indira Nagar, Chowk, NK Road and Tudiyaganj. According to agency reports, the state of Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,300 cases and 9 deaths this year.

What Is The State Of Healthcare For Dengue Patients?

Doctors and healthcare officials from the city have reported that, every dingle day there are at least 50 patients approaching doctors with symptoms similar to dengue. Not all of these patients are diagnosed with the disease however, at least 30 percent of them required hospitalization. The main symptoms reported by these patients are, mild fever, body pain and lethargy. These are some of the most commonly experienced symptoms. For some other patients however, doctors noted that they suffered from dengue shock syndrome and multiple organ failure. Severe symptoms also exist for some people. Patients who are being admitted in the hospital are said to recover by 5 to 7 days.

Dengue Spikes Are Being Witnessed All Over India This Year: Here's A Roundup

The city of Ahmedabad reported almost 200 cases of dengue in the first half of October. The city is also witnessing case pertaining to other vectors borne diseases as well. Over the past two weeks, Tamil Nadu has been reporting 50 dengue cases every day, according to reports. 299 fresh cases of dengue were reported from Bihar today. Majority of the cases are from Patna, accounting to exactly 132. Ernakulam reported around 707 dengue cases between October 1 and 20. The average number of daily cases over the last three weeks remained around 35 Ernakulum, a city in Kerala also reported almost 707 dengue cases from October 1st to 2oth. As per official data, the cities average number of cases reported on a daily basis is 35. This has been consistent for the past three weeks.