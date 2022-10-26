Dengue In Delhi: Over 900 Cases Reported In October, Taking Toll To 1,876

Delhi dengue update: 304 new cases of dengue reported in Delhi.

Delhi Dengue Update: Despite a temperature decrease in the capital, there is no respite from mosquito-borne diseases among patients. Dengue is catching more than 300 people every week. According to the weekly report of the municipal corporation, 304 new dengue patients have been confirmed in the last week. With this, the total number of dengue patients this year has increased to 1876. Similarly, 12 new malaria cases and six new chikungunya cases were confirmed in the previous week. With this, the figure for malaria patients has reached 194, and the total number of chikungunya patients has reached 38 this year.

Forty-Two Patients In The NDMC Area

Records are breaking in Lutyens and Delhi Cantt areas. The most worrying situation regarding mosquito-borne diseases is from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). More patients are being confirmed here this year than in the last three years. Also, the number of patients from these areas is continuously increasing.

MCD Area: 9 Out Of 12 Malaria Patients

According to the weekly report of the Municipal Corporation, out of 304 new dengue patients, 208 are from the MCD area, while 12 patients are from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. Out of the six new chikungunya patients, one patient is from the MCD area, while the talk of five patients has not been verified. Eleven patients are from the Delhi Cantt area, seven are from the Railway area, and the address of 66 patients is not confirmed. Out of 12 malaria patients, nine are from the MCD area, and one is from the Delhi Cantt area. At the same time, the addresses of two patients have yet to be confirmed.

Maximum Number Of Dengue Patients

The maximum number of dengue patients came in 2019 and 2021 in the NDMC area. From January 1 till now, 27 patients have been confirmed in these two years. Whereas this year, in the same time frame, this figure has reached 42. Similarly, 42 cases of dengue were confirmed in the Delhi Cantt area in the year 2019, whereas this year, this figure has reached 60.

