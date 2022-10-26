Delhi Dengue Update: Despite a temperature decrease in the capital, there is no respite from mosquito-borne diseases among patients. Dengue is catching more than 300 people every week. According to the weekly report of the municipal corporation, 304 new dengue patients have been confirmed in the last week. With this, the total number of dengue patients this year has increased to 1876. Similarly, 12 new malaria cases and six new chikungunya cases were confirmed in the previous week. With this, the figure for malaria patients has reached 194, and the total number of chikungunya patients has reached 38 this year.
Forty-Two Patients In The NDMC Area
Records are breaking in Lutyens and Delhi Cantt areas. The most worrying situation regarding mosquito-borne diseases is from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). More patients are being confirmed here this year than in the last three years. Also, the number of patients from these areas is continuously increasing.