Dengue Fever Outbreak Sweeps Bangladesh, Causing Over 300,000 Cases and 1,549 Deaths

Bangladesh faces dire dengue crisis with over 300,000 cases; experts urge better mosquito control measures.

Bangladesh is grappling with its worst dengue outbreak in history, as the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 300,000. This alarming surge has left the country's healthcare system strained and has caused immense suffering among the populace. According to the reports, as of November 20, 2023, Bangladesh has recorded a staggering 301,255 dengue cases, accompanied by a heartbreaking toll of 1,549 fatalities. The month of September proved to be the most devastating, with a record-breaking 79,598 cases and 396 deaths.

Hospitals nationwide, strained under the weight of the outbreak, are currently treating 4,949 patients, with Dhaka bearing a significant burden at 1,127 cases.

Dengue Fever Outbreak Ravages Bangladesh: What Is Causing This Surge?

Experts attribute this unprecedented outbreak to a confluence of factors, including a prolonged monsoon, escalating temperatures, and inadequate measures against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a notorious carrier of the dengue virus. A government-sponsored pre-monsoon survey in Dhaka exposed a worrisome surge in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, contributing to the worst outbreak in the last five years.

Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in the country, former chief entomologist Mohammad Khalilur Rahman has highlighted the urgent requirement for prompt and efficient vector management to minimize mosquito breeding sources. Nevertheless, he expresses discontent with the response from the authorities.

Addressing the media, he said, "As Bangladesh battles this unprecedented dengue outbreak, the need for concerted efforts is paramount. Effective mosquito control measures, improved healthcare infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns are essential to combat the spread of the disease."

Comparisons with the previous year accentuate the gravity of the situation. Hospitals reported 62,382 dengue patients and 281 deaths, marking the highest count since record-keeping began in the 1960s.

