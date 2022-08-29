Dengue Fever On The Rise In Karnataka: State Reports Over 5000 Cases

Karnataka is grappling with the worst dengue outbreak. 5000 cases have been reported from all around the state.

Karnataka is witnessing the worst dengue outbreak this year. Currently, there are 5000 total cases in the state. In the month of August 4 death cases have been reported. The cases are constantly on the rise due to heavy rainfall. BY the end of July, there were about 4000 cases. In the first 22 days of August the state recorded 1000 more cases. 1102 cases have been reported from Bengaluru alone. In the month of July, there were no fatalities in the state but in August, 4 death cases have also been reported. Out of these, two are from Udupi and one each from Chikkaballapur and Vijayapura.

Number Of Cases In Different Districts

The number of cases in Bengaluru has shot up from 351 to 1058. Every day more than 20 suspected cases of dengue are being reported in the city. About four to five people are getting admitted to hospitals every day. The current number of cases in different districts of Karnataka are as follows 1102, Mysuru, 459, Udupi 418, Dakshina Kannada 224, Chitradurga 213, Shivamogga 199, Hassan 180, Belagavi 161, Vijayapura 160, Mandya 155, Davanagere 143, Chikkaballapur 139, Kalaburagi 146, Chamarajanagar 120, Dharwad 119, Kolar 118, Koppal 115, Chikkamagaluru 108 and Ballari 108.

Steps Taken By Health Department

The health department has organized various programs in coordination with local, city and district administration to curb the spread of dengue fever. Health department has brought out a circular addressing all district health department officers to ensure

Proper supply of drinking water

Proper maintenance of drinking water

Immediate sorting of useless and solid waste

Survey of mosquito breeding spots

Appropriate measures to destroy mosquito breeding spots

Fuming of indoor areas in emergency using approved chemical

Taking preventive methods to get away from mosquito bites