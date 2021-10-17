Dengue Fever Cases Double In A Day In Chandigarh; Delhi Also Seeing A Sharp Increase

Chandigarh's Tricity is seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily dengue cases. Even Delhi is suffering at hands of the infectious fever, CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to take appropriate measures.

Covid-19 cases may be declining in India, but there seems to be no relief in the health sector. The age-old issues of dengue and viral fever, which are most prevalent during the monsoon season, have resurfaced. Thousands of instances of dengue fever, encephalitis, malaria, typhoid fever, and other mosquito-borne diseases are recorded each year from various sections of the country.

Dengue fever outbreaks were recorded in parts of the country this year, with a new strain of Dengue virus (DENV) suspected of killing hundreds of people in Uttar Pradesh alone. Now, Chandigarh is also reporting a high number of dengue cases.

Sharp Increase Witnessed In Dengue Cases In Chandigarh

Dengue fever infections continue to spread fast across the Tricity, with 205 new cases reported on Saturday, up from 101 on Friday. Mohali had the most cases with 147, Chandigarh had 32, and Panchkula had 26. Mohali has discovered 1,411 confirmed dengue cases so far this year, considerably outnumbering Chandigarh's 365 and Panchkula's 297. In Mohali, 12 individuals have died as a result of the infection, but no fatalities have been reported in the UT or Panchkula.

The Chandigarh health department has already given 7,594 letters to offenders, instructing them to remove stagnant water to avoid mosquito breeding, and 434 persons have been cited for failing to comply with the notices.

Delhi Also Seeing A Surge, CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks People To Stay Vigilant

Cases of the dengue virus are also increasing in the capital city, as per reports. In the light of the surge, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has invited residents to take part in the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute, Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar' campaign, in which people will examine their homes for stagnant water and drain it to avoid mosquito breeding.

"Every Sunday, at 10 am, let us all spend 10 minutes inspecting our homes and surrounding areas for any sign of stagnant water. If you do find water, drain it, replace it or cover it with a small layer of oil. Let us all join hands to make Delhi, dengue free," he said.

According to a civic report released on Monday, October 11, there have been 480 cases documented so far in 2021, with roughly 140 of them reported in only one week. This is also the most cases reported in the last three years at this time. However, no dengue-related deaths have been reported in the city this year.

Citizens should change the water in their coolers, pots, and other containers. The campaign will run for a total of ten weeks. Every year, the highest number of cases are reported between September 1 and November 15. The goal is to raise awareness, so everyone commits to giving 10 minutes a week for 10 weeks to help stop mosquito reproduction. The tagline for this week's campaign is "The Raaga of Delhi, Say No to Dengue."

