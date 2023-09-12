Dengue Fear In UP: 23 Cases Reported In 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 200

Uttar Pradesh reported 23 cases within the span of 24 hours. Officials stated this as the highest single-day spike in the year 2023.

In a recent development pertaining to rising number of dengue patients, 23 people from Uttar Pradesh tested positive with dengue infection in just 24 hours. Health officials say that this is the highest single-day spike this year. The total tally of active cases has now reached 276.

The disease is reported to be serious for 6 of the patients. All six of them are undergoing treatment in the hospital whereas the rest of them whose cases are not so severe are recovering their respective houses. Among the 23 cases, 4 of them were reported from CHC at Indiranagar and Aliganj, three of them were from Silver Jubilee and Chander Nagar, and Two of them were from Turya Ganj, one each from Aishbagh, Mall, NK Road and Mohanlalganj respectively.

More than 200 patients are infected with dengue. Beds have been reserved in Hallet Hospital, along with Kashiram Hospital and Ursula Hospital. A team of doctors has been formed, and investigation of dengue is being done in different areas.

Health officials have issued a notice for the residents of 11 houses regarding the spread in cases. The localities have been surveyed, sprayed with anti-larvae chemicals and the health condition of the patients is being monitored closely.

