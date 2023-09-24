Dengue Death Rapidly Increasing In Kolkata: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies of Cardiac Arrest In Jadavpur

The girl, identified as Dona Das, a class VII student, was suffering from a high fever for the last seven days, and was taken to the MR Bangur Hospital this morning, he said.

Kolkata: Dengue cases are rising sharply in West Bengal. In the last couple of weeks, the state has seen over 30 deaths associated with dengue virus infection. In the latest, a 12-year-old girl from Jadavpur died of cardiac arrest on Saturday at MR Bangur Hospital days after she tested positive for dengue. According to the reports, the deceased child, identified as Dona Das was admitted to the hospital's emergency while she was gasping for breath on Saturday. She died of cardiac arrest, around 1.40 pm.

Speaking to the media, a senior official of the hospital said, "The child was in a severe state of cardiac dysfunction and was heavily gasping when her relatives brought her to the emergency ward. There was little time for the doctors to take the necessary steps towards saving her. He further added, "She died of acute viral myocarditis due to dengue infection."

Dona's death comes within three days of another 12-year-old girl dying at a private hospital in Dum Dum. By the time she was brought to the hospital, the patient was in a critical state and had to be put on ventilation. Addressing the media, the hospital authorities said, "There is a tendency either to delay the blood test or try to deny that the fever is due to dengue viral infection. The more this happens, patients would continue to turn up at hospitals in a critical state." He further added, "Please don't shy away from undergoing the blood test for dengue. We have close to 70 dengue-positive patients admitted to the hospital right now."

According to the reports, since January, there have been 3,802 dengue cases reported in Calcutta, up from 2,700 the previous week.

Can Dengue Cause Heart Problems?

Yes, dengue can cause heart problems. A viral ailment called dengue fever is spread by mosquitoes. Numerous symptoms, such as fever, headache, rash, joint and muscular discomfort, and exhaustion, might be brought on by it. Dengue can occasionally result in major side effects like heart issues.

Myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, is the most frequent heart problem linked to dengue. Numerous symptoms, such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and chest pain, can be brought on by myocarditis. Myocarditis can cause cardiac failure in extreme situations.

The following are additional heart issues that dengue might bring on:

Pericarditis, which is inflammation of the lining around the heart Arrhythmias, which are abnormal heart rhythms Cardiogenic shock is a life-threatening condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the body.

People who have certain underlying medical illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease, are more likely to have heart difficulties from dengue. Additionally, youngsters and the elderly have higher rates.

Dengue-Related Heart Problems: Here's How To Stay Safe

It's critical to get medical help right away if you have dengue fever and any heart-related symptoms. Supportive therapy, like rest and drinks, is often used to treat heart issues brought on by dengue. In some circumstances, taking medication may be necessary to reduce inflammation and enhance cardiac performance.

Here are some recommendations for avoiding dengue fever:

When outdoors, wear insect repellant. Wherever possible, put on long sleeves and trousers. Get rid of mosquito breeding areas around your house. If a dengue vaccine is available, get it.

Please consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns concerning dengue fever or cardiac issues.

