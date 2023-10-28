Dengue Death In Kolkata: One More Patient Dies Within A Week

Another person succumbed to death from dengue in Kolkata, this is the second death case recorded in a week. The total tally of cases has surpassed 4000.

Dengue virus kills one more person from Kolkata this week. The person in question was a first-year postgraduate student of orthopedics. Reports revealed that, Animesh Makhir, had undergone three back-to-back cardiac arrests after which he was immediately admitted to the hospital. This happened three days also and during that time he was also suffering from high fever and hemorrhage. He is the second doctor to have succumbed to the dengue outbreak. Another medical official had also succumbed to dengue almost two months ago after his platelet count had dropped significantly.

Actions Taken By The Doctors

Reports reveal that the doctors tried everything they could to save him. First they had put him on ventilation and also tried to give him CPR, unfortunately, it did not save him. According to SSKM sources, Makhir suffered a severe capillary leakage and was bleeding because of it.

The city of Kolkata has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in dengue case in the last two months. The total tally of infections has surpassed 4000. This, according to official data is two-and-a-half times higher than last year which is definitely concerning.

Why Is Dengue Becoming More And More Severe?

Reasons why dengue has been causing more fatalities:

Global warming Climate change is causing erratic weather conditions Rainfall has been unprecedented and unpredictable this year Poor drainage system in cities Water logging and water stagnation Poor immune system of people Altered mosquito behaviour Increased window of transmission Poor vector proliferation

For more updates of dengue rise in India, stay tuned to TheHealthsite.com