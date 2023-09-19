Dengue Death In Delhi: 38-Year-Old Woman Dies After Suffering Severe Symptoms of Dengue

Delhi: This was the fourth dengue patient to die at the hospital this season so far.

Dengue is spreading rapidly across the states in India. In the latest development, Delhi health authorities confirmed that a 38-year-old woman suffering from dengue has died at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, sources at the medical facility said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the lady from Uttar Pradesh was very ill when she was admitted to the hospital about 20 days ago. Later she was diagnosed with severe symptoms of Dengue. "Encephalitis affected her. She was brought in unconscious, immediately put on a ventilator, and admitted to the ICU. She never recovered," the hospital source said. Adding that she succumbed to the dengue complications on September 17.

This was the fourth dengue patient to die at the hospital this season so far, the sources added.

DEN2 Dengue Virus Is Wrecking Havoc In India

The Dengue variant which is dominant currently is the lethal DEN2, which can cause a sudden drop in blood platelet count and damage the brain severely. As per records, the worst-hit states are West Bengal, Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. High fever, headache, pain in the muscles and joints, nausea, vomiting, and a rash are all signs of dengue fever. Dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be lethal, can develop from dengue fever in severe cases.

