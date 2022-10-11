Dengue Continues To Sting Capital: Over 300 Cases In First Week Of October

As per reports, a total of 153 cases of malaria and 28 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till October 5

The national capital registered more than 300 new Dengue cases in the first five days of October. The count was less by a few numbers when compared to the last week of September. Delhi had logged nearly 412 cases in the last week of the previous month. The total tally for the mosquito-borne illness stands at 1,258 for the city. Casualties from the illness have been low so far.

The majority of the cases were reported in September when the tally had stood at 693.

As per a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the city reported 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August. No death because of illness has been reported so far. As per the report, the breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,37,938 households this year till 5 October. As per reports, the MCD has marked 250 vulnerable spots where high breeding rates among mosquitoes were observed.

Will cases fall in October?

Amid the continuous spell of rain in the city and water-logging, there is a likelihood that cases might see a spike in dengue cases. However, as per reports, breeding among mosquitoes also depends upon temperature and since the rain has effectively reduced the temperature, the cases can also see a downward spiral. Reportedly, as per MCD officials, the cases have gone down in the first week of October but it cannot be said with certainty that the disease has reached its peak.

Overlapping symptoms

As per reports, a total of 153 cases of malaria and 28 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till October 5. Reportedly, the common symptoms shared by many illnesses such as fever, cold, body aches and chills has left both the patients and medical practitioners confused. With Malaria, COVID, Chikungunya, Dengue and other common viral infections affecting people in the same season, interpreting the overlapping symptoms has been causing some inconvenience.

Tally last year

In 2021, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

